‘Ruthless’ Postecoglou engineers incredible 10-man Tottenham exodus worth £225m

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has been given the green light to completely transform the squad this summer, and it could see more than 10 players leave the club, according to a report.

Tottenham beat Sheffield United 3-0 at Bramall Lane on the final day of the Premier League season to ensure they finished fifth, three points ahead of London rivals Chelsea. Postecoglou’s men have qualified for next season’s Europa League, a competition they will be hoping to go far in.

In the early parts of the campaign, Tottenham looked like they could emerge as surprise title contenders. However, several injuries and a string of disappointing results laid waste to any potential title challenge.

This has shown Postecoglou that he needs to bring in some top-class players this summer, while also offloading all of the deadwood in the squad.

According to journalist Ryan Taylor, the Tottenham board has given a ‘ruthless’ Postecoglou permission to get rid of a host of players this summer.

As such, Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil are all due to be sold, while Ryan Sessegnon will be allowed to leave on a free transfer.

DON’T MISS – The 10 Tottenham players out of contract in 2025: Stick or twist as big questions answered

Emerson has emerged as a surprise target for AC Milan, while Hojbjerg has long been on Juventus’ radar. Lo Celso and Gil, meanwhile, will likely head back to Spain.

Postecoglou is also ready to offload several players who have spent the season away from Spurs on loan. The list includes Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele.

Tottenham transfers: 10-13 players might leave

Those players cost Spurs around £225million combined, but Postecoglou wants to axe them all to kickstart a successful new era in North London.

The number of summer departures at Spurs could eclipse 10, too. The report adds that Ben Davies is also facing an uncertain future, as he will soon enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Spurs are also expected to consider bids for three players who have featured regularly this term: Richarlison, Oliver Skipp and Yves Bissouma.

Richarlison remains a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, and his sale would hand Postecoglou plenty of money to land a new centre-forward.

Skipp is only 23 and is therefore likely to garner interest from several clubs lower down the Premier League table, while Bissouma could receive multiple offers, too.

Those exits will make way for Spurs to sign some top players, with possible targets being Santiago Gimenez, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jarrad Branthwaite and Benjamin Sesko.

READ MORE: Five Tottenham players who could be axed by Postecoglou as part of summer squad revamp