Ruthless Ratcliffe to ditch Ten Hag signing and gift Man Utd exciting Spaniard despite Arsenal interest

Manchester United have firmed up their interest in Girona star Miguel Gutierrez and are looking to beat Arsenal to the 22-year-old this summer, as per reports.

Gutierrez is a former Spain U21 international who can play as a left-back or further forward as a left midfielder. He was born in Madrid and spent time in the Getafe youth setup before Real Madrid captured him as a teenager.

Gutierrez eventually gained promotion to Madrid’s senior squad in 2022 but only made 10 first-team appearances for the Spanish giants before leaving that summer.

Fellow La Liga side Girona snapped him up for just €4m, and that transfer has proven to be a masterstroke.

The exciting wide man has registered one goal and six assists in 33 appearances for Girona this term, helping them launch a shock bid for the La Liga title.

Girona have now fallen behind both Madrid and Barcelona, though they are still above other major clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club and Valencia.

Gutierrez might not stay at Girona too much longer though, as huge clubs are queueing up for his services.

Man Utd’s interest in him emerged during the January transfer window. But on March 7, Arsenal were backed to ruin Man Utd’s transfer plans by landing him first.

Man Utd in for Miguel Gutierrez

As per an update from the Sunday Mirror (07/04, p70), Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains determined to take Gutierrez to Old Trafford.

Both Man Utd and Arsenal have scouted the full-back in recent months, and those scouts have returned glowing reports.

But Ratcliffe is willing to use his massive financial power to help Man Utd win the chase for the coveted Spaniard.

Man Utd signing Gutierrez could signal the end of Tyrell Malacia’s spell in England. Erik ten Hag pushed for Man Utd to sign the Dutch left-back in summer 2022, though he has not played this campaign due to a serious knee issue.

With Luke Shaw also missing a large chunk of the season through injury, Ten Hag has been forced to use the likes of Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof at left-back.

Ratcliffe wants to put a stop to all these left-back problems by gifting Man Utd Gutierrez’s signature.

Interestingly, there is the potential for Gutierrez to make a different transfer before landing at Man Utd in the summer.

The report explains how Madrid have a buy-back clause for the player worth just €8m (£6.8m).

Should Madrid land their top left-back target – Alphonso Davies – then they could re-sign Gutierrez before selling him on to Man Utd for a profit.

But if Davies remains at Bayern Munich, then Madrid could ruin Man Utd’s transfer hopes by keeping Gutierrez in Spain.

