Real Madrid higher-ups are rapidly souring on Aurelien Tchouameni and hope to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri as his replacement, according to reports.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, there is a huge difference of opinion over Tchouameni at Real Madrid. Amid a series of sub-par displays this season, the club’s board including all-powerful supremo Florentino Perez are quickly losing faith in Tchouameni as a top-class option at the base of midfield.

It’s claimed the board believe manager Carlo Ancelotti should be selecting Eduardo Camavinga in the anchor role. Ancelotti disagrees and per the report, is among Tchouameni’s very few backers left at the club.

But with speculation Ancelotti will be replaced by Xabi Alonso at season’s end gathering steam, Tchouameni may soon run out of supporters.

And according to Relevo, Real Madrid’s ultimate aim is to sign Man City superstar Rodri to take Tchouameni’s place.

Rodri was born and raised in Madrid, a factor Real Madrid believe could help to convince the midfielder to push for a move.

However, a separate report from CadenaSER insisted Man City are extremely confident they will convince Rodri to sign a contract extension at The Etihad.

CadenaSER echoed the claims Real Madrid want Rodri in 2025, though stressed Man City are highly optimistic they’ll be in a position to announce a contract extension for Rodri before the current campaign ends.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Real Madrid could have last laugh on Ballon d’Or

Rodri hit the headlines for all the right reasons lately when winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

News of the prestigious award going to Rodri went down like a lead balloon at The Bernabeu, with Real Madrid officials and players boycotting the ceremony in Paris.

Real Madrid believed Vinicius Jr should have and was going to scoop the prize, only to learn he would be overlooked within 24 hours of the event.

Real Madrid signing the player who scooped their pick for the Ballon d’Or would certainly be one way of getting the last laugh.

While some players are more concerned with team honours, others do take individual awards like the Ballon d’Or very seriously.

If Rodri falls into the latter category, the fact he was able to win the prize while on the books of Man City may be a factor that convinces him to stay.

Indeed, there has been a feeling in recent times that you must play for either Real Madrid or Barcelona to win the Ballon d’Or.

Kaka (AC Milan) was the last player not named Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to scoop the award while not playing for one of Spain’s big two at the time. That came all the way back in 2007.

Other winners since 2007 (aside from Messi and Ronaldo) that lifted the award are Luka Modric and Karim Benzema – both of whom played for Real Madrid at the time.

Latest Real Madrid news – TAA update / Davies chooses next club

In other news, AS state Trent Alexander-Arnold is the ‘chosen one’ at Real Madrid. Los Blancos will intensify their efforts to lure the right-back to Spain come January 1 if he hasn’t signed a contract extension with Liverpool by that time.

Elsewhere, Spanish outlet Fichajes have taken a punt when claiming incoming Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, could seek the double signing of Camavinga and Rodrygo.

Finally, Sky Sports Switzerland reported Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies, is determined to sign with Real Madrid.

Davies, 23, is in the final year of his contract in Bavaria. Man Utd have made an enquiry and would be prepared to launch a January bid.

However, Davies only has eyes for Real Madrid who per Fabrizio Romano, have been working on a pre-contract agreement that can be signed on January 1 “for months.”