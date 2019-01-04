Ruthless Spurs ship seven past Tranmere to avoid FA Cup banana skin

Tottenham were in a rampant mood at Prenton Park on Friday night as they hit Tranmere Rovers for seven in the FA Cup third round.

The score was only 1-0 at the break, with Serge Aurier having netted the opener with a strike from distance, but the visitors were ruthless in the second-half.

Aurier added another, while Fernando Llorente scored a hat-trick, in addition to goals from Heung-Min Son and substitute Harry Kane.

Spurs had the best chance of the opening stages, and it was Son who should have scored went sent through on goal.

The forward was denied by a fine save from Scott Davies with his feet as he tried to place the ball into the bottom corner, before Lucas also wasted a good opportunity by miscuing straight at the goalkeeper.

The two traded blows before the visitors took the lead in spectacular fashion.

It was the unlikely figure of Serge Aurier who scored it, producing an unstoppable effort from 25 yards that saw the ball swerve dramatically in the air before finding the top corner with five minutes of the first half still to play.

The lead was doubled after the break through Llorente, but again it was Son who was at the heart of things.

The winger drove at the defence before cutting it back from inside the box to allow the striker an easy tap-in.

Lucas was denied a penalty moments later after racing through on goal and getting a touch to the ball, but the onrushing Davies made contact with his outstretched foot on the ball and was rightly rewarded for a brave effort.

Aurier added his second with a powerful effort from close range on the angle to effectively finish the game.

It was three goals in eight minutes when Son waltzed through the defence before slotting in with his left foot as Spurs begin to cut loose.

Oliver Skipp found Llorente with a fine, defence-splitting pass in the 71st minute for him to add his second, and he cleverly flicked in for his hat-trick moments later after Lucas had time to pick his man out with a low ball from the left.

Even though the score was 6-0, Mauricio Pochettino offered no sympathy to the Tranmere supporters as he introduced Kane for the final 15 minutes.

Sure enough, the England captain finished smartly in the final 10 minutes to make it seven, and a miserable evening for the hosts.