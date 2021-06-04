Thomas Tuchel is already willing to part ways with a Chelsea signing bought just last year after a report detailed two early interested parties.

The German manager has had a transformative effect on the Blues since taking charge. Under Tuchel, Chelsea developed one of the meanest defences in Europe aided by getting the best out of N’Golo Kante in front of the backline. Their resolute defence underpinned their charge on all fronts, helping to secure a top four finish before lifting the Champions League trophy in Porto.

Several Chelsea players benefitted from the change of management. Antonio Rudiger was brought back in from the cold, while Kai Havertz shone in the big moments after looking revitalised under Tuchel.

One player whose fortunes have gone in the opposite direction, however, is Hakim Ziyech.

The 28-year-old arrived to much fanfare from Ajax last summer owing to his reputation as an ‘assist king’.

Injuries disrupted his time under Lampard, though when fit, regular gametime did materialise. Since Tuchel took charge, the Moroccan attacker has mainly been limited to substitute appearances.

Ziyech revealed his explanation for his underwhelming Chelsea start in April amid the differences of serving under Tuchel.

A Dutch legend went a step further, pointing the finger at Tuchel for his mismanagement of the forward.

Now, according to the Daily Express, Tuchel is willing to cut ties with the recent signing as he seeks to put his ‘own stamp’ on the squad.

Citing Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Blues boss ‘would be willing to listen to offers’ if they arrived this summer.

Serie A giants AC Milan and Napoli are two clubs named as early interested parties.

The former may hold a slight advantage in any race given their familiarity with Chelsea over recent deals.

Fikayo Tomori is rumoured to be nearing a permanent switch to Milan after the expiry of his loan spell. Additoonally, a capture of a Chelsea striker is said to be in the ‘home stretch’.

Moyes key in West Ham’s Chelsea raid

Meanwhile, West Ham are reportedly keen on signing midfielder Ross Barkley from London rivals Chelsea this summer.

The midfielder’s career has been in decline since he decided to quit Everton for Chelsea in January 2018.

Barkley was once regarded as one of the hottest properties in English football. However, he failed to make England’s 2018 World Cup squad and never had a hope of winning in place for the upcoming Euros.

However, the Daily Mirror states that the Hammers are ready to offer him the chance to resurrect his career in London.

The feeling is that David Moyes could get the best out of Barkley. The Hammers boss was in charge at Everton when Barkley broke into the first-team picture.

The midfielder would also fill a need for West Ham. That’s because loan sensation Jesse Lingard is set to return to Manchester United this summer.

