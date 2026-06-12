Bayern Munich thunder into race for Dutch defensive gem as Bundesliga rivals ‘prepare bid’

Bayern Munich have added their name to the growing list of elite European clubs tracking FC Twente’s teenage centre-back Ruud Nijstad amid rival interest from the Premier League, TEAMtalk understands.

The 18-year-old, who broke into Twente’s first team last season, continues to attract serious interest across the continent.

Nijstad, a towering left-footed Dutchman, has impressed with his ability to play out from the back and his aerial strength.

He made 21 league appearances for Twente this season, scoring one goal in the process, and by the end of the campaign had cemented his spot in the starting XI.

Nijstad’s rapid rise has not gone unnoticed, with sources confirming that Bayern Munich are among those closely monitoring his progress.

Interest extends well beyond the Bundesliga, however.

Several Premier League clubs remain keen, drawn to Nijstad’s potential to adapt to the physical demands of English football. Sources also highlight concrete attention from Serie A sides, underlining the potential he holds.

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Frankfurt ‘preparing bid’ for Dutch defensive gem

Eintracht Frankfurt are pushing hardest for Nijstad at the moment.

The German club are preparing a first bid and hope to move swiftly before competition intensifies.

Twente’s Eredevise rivals PSV Eindhoven have already tested the water with a €5-6million (up to £5.2m / $6.9m) offer, which Twente rejected without response, but PSV remain in contact.

Twente value their academy graduate highly, with expectations of an €8-10 million (up to £8.6m / $11.6m) starting price, and potentially higher.

Nijstad is entering the final year of his contract, putting Twente under pressure to sell if he does not sign an extension.

With the club’s latest extension offer yet to be accepted and interest in the defender continuing to grow, this summer could represent their last opportunity to secure a significant transfer fee.

Earlier links to Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City have been cooled by sources, who have stated he has been watched and is on their radar, but nothing more.

For a defender so young, Nijstad already displays top attributes. Physically and technically, he is developing into a top player.

Whether he stays in the Netherlands for further development, moves to the Bundesliga, or tests himself in the Premier League or Serie A will likely be decided in the coming weeks.

European football’s biggest clubs clearly see a future star in the making but its up to the teenager if he is ready to take that step – a decision he will make soon.

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