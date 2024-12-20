Ruud van Nistelrooy hints at massive Man Utd backroom blunder as Onana, Bayindir errors compound exit

Ruud van Nistelrooy has hinted that Manchester United may have made a major error by allowing goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar to leave Old Trafford following Ruben Amorim’s arrival.

Ten Rouwelaar joined Man Utd as part of Erik ten Hag’s new-look coaching set-up back in July but left his role after Amorim was appointed to replace the Dutchman as manager in November.

During his short stint at United, Van Nistelrooy believes Ten Rouwelaar played a key role in helping Andre Onana produce “the best form of his life”.

However, the 43-year-old is now with Van Nistelrooy at Leicester City after being appointed as the Foxes’ assistant manager and goalkeeping coach.

Ten Rouwelaar is currently overseeing the development of Leicester’s first-choice goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and Van Nistelrooy believes his assistant has already shown his capabilities in his work with Onana at United earlier this season, hinting that the Red Devils may have made a mistake by letting him go.

“He’s having a very good season overall. He makes a lot of saves, we’re trying to reduce that amount. Mads is all around. He’s a good shot-stopper, excellent footballer,” Van Nistelrooy said.

“He [Ten Rouwelaar] will make Mads better for sure. He’s worked with young talented goalkeepers and made them improve into the highest level. [Bart] Verbruggen is one of course, who he worked with at Anderlecht.

“He worked with Onana at United and I think he was in the best form of his life in the months he worked with Jelle. He’s a fantastic addition to the team. He’s not only improving the goalkeepers and playing out, but the players around the keeper to do better.

“Of course, you need everyone to be involved in playing out from the back and that whole process he’s great at.”

Ten Rouwelaar exit coincides with Man Utd goalkeeping errors

Whether it’s a coincidence or not, Onana’s form of late has been nothing like it was under Ten Hag earlier in the season.

The 28-year-old has dropped a couple of untimely blunders lately in matches against Nottingham Forest and Viktoria Plzen, having seemingly cut those kind of errors out of his game.

Indeed, it’s been reported Onana could soon be the next United star facing the chop amid claims from Spain that state Amorim ‘wants him out now’ and ‘asks for a top replacement for January’ after ‘losing patience’ with the Cameroon international.

Fichajes reports that the former Inter Milan stopper – a £43.8m (€51m, $55.2m) signing that Ten Hag insisted on – ‘has not managed to convince the Portuguese coach, who is already planning his replacement for the winter transfer market’.

And, per the report, Amorim has already settled on his replacement with Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka top of his wishlist having already made a promise to him that he would be an ‘undisputed and instant starter’ were he to move to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Onana’s deputy Altay Bayindir also had an evening to forget in north London on Thursday night when he was handed a rare outing in the Carabao Cup.

The Turkey international was arguably at fault for Tottenham’s first and fourth goals in their 4-3 quarter-final victory, parrying Pedro Porro’s shot straight into the path of Dominic Solanke for his opener before completely missing Son Heung-min’s direct corner – although he claimed to be impeded by the arm of Lucas Bergvall as he tried to clear.

Quite whether those errors would have occurred if Ten Rouwelaar had remained at Old Trafford is unknown, although Van Nistelrooy appears to think that his old club may have made an error by letting the Dutchman walk away.

United hold firm interest in Atalanta star Ederson, setting up a potential transfer battle with rivals Manchester City.

Ederson has established himself as a top performer for Atalanta since joining the Italian outfit from Salernitana in July 2022. The Brazilian is versatile as he can operate as a defensive midfielder, traditional box-to-box midfielder or further forward in the No 10 role.

He was expected to leave them in the summer, but no transfer materialised. However, Ederson is gearing up for a big-money switch in January or summer 2025 and German reporter Florian Plettenberg claims Man Utd are ‘seriously considering’ a move to bolster their engine room.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have reportedly decided against moving for Marcus Rashford, while two journalists have discussed the dwindling list of clubs the Manchester United ace might be able to join.

