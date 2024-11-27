Ruud van Nistelrooy is poised to become the new Leicester City boss after leaving Manchester United, it has been revealed.

According to the latest reports, Van Nistelrooy is ‘set’ to be appointed by Leicester after holding ‘extensive talks’ over a move to the King Power. Leicester chiefs have discussed a number of options after sacking Steve Cooper, with coaches such as Graham Potter and David Moyes linked with the vacancy.

Ultimately, the Foxes have decided on Van Nistelrooy as their favourite candidate. He could be announced as Cooper’s replacement before Leicester’s Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The news was broken by The Telegraph, who state that Van Nistelrooy being a free agent is a ‘crucial’ factor behind Leicester’s decision.

Leicester officials are wary of having to pay a significant compensation package for a managerial alternative.

It emerged on Monday that Bundesliga 2 side Hamburg were hoping to make Van Nistelrooy their new manager too. The Dutchman represented Hamburg during his playing days and was given the chance to return.

But the lure of a Premier League job was too much and Leicester have been successful in convincing Van Nistelrooy to join.

Ruud van Nistelrooy to become new Leicester boss

The report adds that Van Nistelrooy could be considered a ‘gamble’ by some sections of the Leicester fanbase. After all, he was only in charge of Man Utd for four matches while acting as caretaker manager.

However, the Old Trafford hero got United back to winning ways as they emerged victorious in three of those four games.

Two of those wins were against Leicester too, which may have impressed the King Power hierarchy.

Prior to returning to United as a coach, Van Nistelrooy managed PSV during the 2022-23 season.

Under Van Nistelrooy, PSV finished second in the Eredivisie and won both the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup.

It will be a very different task at Leicester, though. The side has only won two out of 12 league matches so far, putting them in 16th place and just one point above the relegation zone.

Cooper was axed on Sunday after Leicester were beaten 2-1 at home by Chelsea, who are managed by their ex-boss Enzo Maresca.

Cooper is thought to have been ‘stunned’ at his sacking as Leicester are out of the bottom three and still have plenty of time to move up the table.

United fans will be interested to see how their former player gets on in the East Midlands. Van Nistelrooy is viewed as a future United manager as he already has the love of the supporters and impressed during his short stint in charge.

Van Nistelrooy worked as Erik ten Hag’s assistant and was hoping to stay on after his compatriot’s exit. But Ruben Amorim decided to bring in his own coaching staff, leaving no room for Van Nistelrooy.