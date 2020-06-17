Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has turned down a short-term contract extension with the Premier League strugglers.

The Aberdeen-born winger, who joined the Cherries from his hometown club in 2013, will be out of contract at the end of this month.

And the Premier League club have confirmed they will be without 26-year-old Fraser for the remainder of the campaign.

Fraser was close to moving to Arsenal at the end of last season after finishing second in the Premier League’s assist charts behind Eden Hazard.

The Scotland international admitted that the speculation affected him but there has been no let up in the rumours.

Now Fraser will leave at the end of the month and reports have suggested that both Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in the wideman.

However, The Athletic claimed earlier this month that neither side will move for the winger as a priority and have other targets on their radar ahead of him.

The Scotland international has struggled to recreate his form this term, scoring one goal and assisting four others.

We can also confirm that Ryan Fraser has declined to sign a short-term contract extension. #afcb 🍒https://t.co/JEsuO4juxW — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) June 17, 2020

Quartet sign up

However, the club have also announced that four players have agreed short-term deals.

Simon Francis, Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc and Charlie Daniels have agreed to see out the remaining nine games of the 2019-20 season.

Bournemouth return to action on Saturday, with a home game against Crystal Palace.