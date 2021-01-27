Giggs claims Man Utd misfit is ‘frustrated’ amid talk of January exit

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has revealed that Daniel James is “frustrated” at Manchester United, but is unsure if he will leave the club this week.

James has become a forgotten man at Old Trafford, where he moved in June 2019. The winger has only started five of United’s first 19 Premier League games this season.

The arrival of Amad Diallo from Atalanta has added further competition for places. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the new recruit favours the same right-wing role as James.

Therefore, the 23-year-old may have to consider his options in the final few days of the transfer market.

It is not yet clear if there are any suitors to sign him. Earlier this month, there were rumours he had been offered to West Brom, but Sam Allardyce wasn’t keen.

James was previously linked with the likes of Leeds and Everton, but it was claimed he would fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Diallo’s arrival may have changed that, with Solskjaer hinting the teenager could be in action sooner than expected. Therefore, James would be pushed further to the fringes.

That situation would be concerning for United legend Giggs, who would be hoping to see James in action regularly ahead of Euro 2020 in the summer.

The Wales boss expects Solskjaer to try and keep his player, but knows the wide man is not fully content with his situation.

“We are in unknown territory,” Giggs told Stadium Astro.

“Where you don’t have a lot of time. A lot of games squeezed into a short space of time.

“So, I think Ole would take the safe option and keep as many quality players in the club as he can.

“Yes, it would be frustrating. I know that Dan is frustrated. Just like any other player who isn’t getting regular football.

“But when you are at a big club like United when you get the chance take it.”

Solskjaer outlines Diallo plan

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has been singing the praises of his new recruit Diallo, who joined in a big-money move from Atalanta.

Explaining the 18-year-old’s qualities, Solskjaer said: “He can go inside and outside. He’ll get the time to prove that he is the one.

“Of course along the way we’ve got Mason [Greenwood], Marcus [Rashford] who’s played out there, Dan, Juan [Mata], so we’ve got options.

“Paul [Pogba] has played there but I think when you look at the squad and you look at Amad you think yeah, that’s probably where we’re going to work to fit you in.”

Hinting that he may not have to face as long a wait for a debut as summer signing Facundo Pellistri has, Solskjaer added: “With Amad, I think it’s a different scenario.

“He’s just come in, he’s going through a good training regime and training programme and he’s doing well.

“It won’t be too long, I feel, before I can bring him into the squad.”

