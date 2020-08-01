Ryan Giggs has fully endorsed Manchester United’s interest in signing Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho.

England winger Sancho, 20, has become one of European football’s hottest properties since his departure to the Bundesliga nearly three years ago.

United are growing increasingly confident of finally signing Sancho in the summer transfer window. Having admired him ever since he played for their rivals Manchester City, the Red Devils are ready to make their third offer for him this summer.

United failed in bids to sign Sancho both in 2017 and 2019, but reports indicate they will finally get their man. Borussia Dortmund will reportedly accept an initial fee of £60m for the England winger.

United’s interest in Grealish is also well documented.

Grealish has been a standout player in Villa’s first season back in the Premier League. The midfielder scored eight goals – including one on the final day to help keep them up. He also provided six assists from 36 appearances.

However, Villa’s £80m valuation presents United with something of a problem. They are said to see the player at nearer £55m – some way short of Villa’s asking price.

Nonetheless, Giggs can see exactly why United want the duo. He’s also confident the pair both have what it takes to be major successes at Old Trafford.

In a chat with the Webby and O’Neill YouTube channel, Giggs said of Sancho and Grealish: ‘Two good players. I think the thing with Grealish is he’s obviously used to the Premier League and doesn’t need to adapt to it so that’s good.

“For me from the outside, it looks like he’s got the mentality to come to this place and not bother him. Certain players can get overawed.

“Also, the good thing this year is he’s got 10 goals and got into double figures so that would be one question mark I would have had with him: does he score enough goals? To get to double figures with no penalties for Villa is impressive.

“Sancho is quick, direct but also an intelligent player.

“What I like about him is when he gets into them areas with the final ball, he doesn’t panic. A lot of quick wide players sometimes do but he picks out the right pass.

“He’s someone who can counter-attack if we’re going to play that way. But also, if a team are going to sit back, he can beat players and make things happen. ‘They are two signings that may be available and if we’re able to get them, I would go and get them.”

Giggs assesses United squad strength

Giggs believes the addition of the duo would give United’s squad some much needed strength in depth.

He says there have been times this season when their bench has not been strong enough.

He added: “With the lads getting a bit tired, having that strength in depth where you’re able to change it and you’re not really weakening… I think that’s what City have had.

“[Leroy] Sane doesn’t play and [Riyad] Mahrez comes in or Bernardo Silva doesn’t play and [Phil] Foden comes in.

“So that sort of thing where it doesn’t weaken them and you’re able to keep them fresh.

“And also, something I experienced at United, every day in training it’s competitive. The quality of training goes up because of the quality of players that are coming in.

“All of a sudden, the players that have done so well at the end of the season are looking over their shoulders.

“You sign Sancho and you sign Grealish, everyone’s looking over their shoulders and thinking: “Is he gonna be taking my place? No he’s not. I want to take it onto that next level”.

“So you need that strength in depth but also quality and good lads as well.”