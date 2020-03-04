Ryan Giggs names Bruno Fernandes trait that has most impressed him

Bruno Fernandes’ start to life as a Manchester United player has earned fulsome praise from the club’s legendary winger Ryan Giggs.

United signed Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in the winter window to boost a squad contesting a fierce battle for a top-four place in the Premier League.

And United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims his squad have been hugely lifted already by the two players.

“That little spark he’s given us, he’s come in and the feeling around the place is better, ” Solskjaer said about the Portugal international.

“He plays forward passes, he takes chances. He loses the ball a few times but he’s one of the players who looks good when he loses the ball because it’s a good attempt, and he wins the ball back. [I’m] Delighted with him.”

The form of Fernandes, in particular, has really caught the eye with the Portuguese star scoring three times in his last three games and catapulting himself into the top 10 of our Player of the Year ladder. Some start!

Now Giggs has lauded Fernandes and claims the start he has made at Old Trafford has really caught his eye – and has suggested he will only get better the more he plays for the Red Devils.

“He’s a fantastic player,” Giggs told Sky Sports. “He’s lifted the place, he has lifted everyone around him and it’s still early days. I still think he can get even better.

“He’s hit the ground running which is what you want – especially [after] signing in the January Transfer Window [because] it doesn’t always happen.

“But he’s fantastic and I’m pleased to see him doing so well.”

Merson sad Pogba will never play with Fernandes

With United pushing hard to sign Jack Grealish this summer – a report on Sunday claimed they were ready to triple his wages in a bid to tempt him to move to Old Trafford – that will likely push Paul Pogba towards the United exit door.

And the fact that United fans are unlikely to get to see Pogba playing alongside the Portuguese star is something that makes Paul Merson particularly sad.

“Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United a lift and I hope he ends up being more successful there than Paul Pogba,” Merson wrote in his Daily Star column.

“Pogba has left already in my opinion. His heart’s not in it. It’s a shame we’ll probably never get to see the two of the play together properly.”

Reports on Saturday claimed Real Madrid’s interest in Pogba has cooled, leaving the France star with one fewer option.

But whoever he ends up signing for, Merson reckons Pogba will hugely come to regret his second exit at Old Trafford.

“Wherever he goes, when he looks back on his time at Old Trafford, Pogba is going to have regrets,” Merson added.

“United are the biggest club in the world. I think one day he’ll look back and think: ‘I can’t believe it didn’t work out for me there. I could have been a legend.’

“I’m a fan of Pogba. He won a World Cup. But he disappoints me. It’s a shame.

“I never saw Pogba be a leader for United. And Fernandes is not that sort of player either. He’s not a Roy Keane or a Bryan Robson.

“But he’s a good player and he’s better than what they’ve got. He’s improved them and he brings a bit of composure.

“He’s a confident player as well and that spreads quickly. He looks like a good signing.

“If he isn’t more successful there than Pogba, he’s going to be disappointed.”