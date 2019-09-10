Giggs names two things Daniel James has most improved on at Man Utd

Daniel James’ form for club and country has left Ryan Giggs purring after the Manchester United winger maintained his hot scoring streak in Wales’ 1-0 friendly win over Belarus.

James – who has scored three goals in four games for United since his summer switch from Swansea – curled home a superb 17th-minute winner from 18 yards – proving his heightening abilities in front of goal.

The 21-year-old was a constant danger before replaced after 50 minutes by Gareth Bale, who started on the bench and passed on the captain’s armband to Joe Allen.

“He (James) is one of those players, you know what he’s going to do but you can’t stop it,” Wales manager Giggs said, echoing similar sentiments made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after United’s last match – a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

“There are so many goals (he’s scored) like that. He can go either way.”

Giggs admits that, like many upcoming wingers in football, there were two key areas of improvement James needed to work on at Manchester United, but insists he has taken them both on board.

“Early on when I saw DJ, just like any young winger, there can be that improvement in the final ball and scoring more goals.

“But he’s doing that. To do what he’s done at the start of the season is amazing.

“The next step obviously is that consistency, which he’s shown so far and he needs to carry on. But I’ve got no doubts that will happen because he wants to be the best.”

Meanwhile, Stan Collymore has warned Marcus Rashford to nail down his best position or face similar criticisms encountered by Theo Walcott in his career.

