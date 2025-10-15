Real Madrid are planning a mind-boggling swap deal with Liverpool involving Ryan Gravenberch and Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report in the Catalan media, but TEAMtalk believes that it is a rumour that neither the Anfield faithful nor the Santiago Bernabeu loyals should believe.

Camavinga has been making the transfer gossip pages lately, with Liverpool among the clubs said to be keen on the Real Madrid midfielder. The France international is struggling to get into Xabi Alonso’s starting line-up after a spell on the sidelines with injury, and that has sparked interest from the defending Premier League champions.

According to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey in TBR, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Camavinga, who is also the subject of interest from Manchester City and Chelsea.

E-Noticies has reported that there are ‘voices’ at Madrid ‘calling’ for the ‘departure’ of Camavinga.

While noting that ‘Eduardo Camavinga is a player with a unique profile’ and is ‘a valuable asset’, the report has claimed that Real Madrid are ‘considering a change’.

The Spanish and European giants want to replace Camavinga with Liverpool and Netherlands international midfielder Gravenberch and have ‘studied a possible exchange’ deal.

Madrid are aware of Liverpool’s ‘historic interest in Aurelien Tchouameni’, but the France international is considered ‘untouchable’ and ‘non-transferable’.

Tchouameni is ‘an essential piece’ in Madrid’s midfield, but Los Blancos believe that Liverpool will accept Camavinga instead for Gravenberch and view the 22-year-old, who can also operate as a left-back, as a ‘bargaining chip’.

Camavinga has been on the books of Madrid since 2021 and is under contract at Los Blancos until the summer of 2029.

During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu so far, the French youngster has won LaLiga and the Champions League twice each.

Ryan Gravenberch – Eduardo Camavinga swap deal NOT happening

The rumour about a swap deal involving Gravenberch and Camavinga is one of the wildest you will read, and it is simply not going to happen.

First of all, E-Noticies is a Catalan publication, so one needs to question how they got such huge information from Real Madrid, whose rivalry with Barcelona is well documented and is probably the most intense in club football.

Secondly, Alonso has spoken highly of Camavinga this season and has made it clear that he will get his chances.

Alonso said about Camavinga on Madrid’s official website on September 22 before the match against Levante: “I’m excited because he hasn’t been with us for so long.

“I know him from having seen him play, but I’m looking forward to working with him. I think he has huge potential and lots of qualities.

“Within the collective project, there are individual projects, and he’s one of them.

“What he’s done so far is important, but he still has a long way to go. He’s eager and motivated. Individually, he has very different qualities.

“From the ‘6’ position, with his dribbling, he can get into the final third. He’s not static, he’s dynamic.”

In July, it was Alonso who told Camavinga to stay at Real Madrid and not leave amid offers from Premier League clubs, according to Cadena SER.

Thirdly, Liverpool are planning to hand Gravenberch a new contract, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Our transfer window, Dean Jones, has also said that Madrid are not actively pursing a deal for the Dutch star.

Jones said: “The links between Liverpool players and Real Madrid never seem to stop, but this is one deal that the Reds cannot contemplate.

“Sources in Spain don’t believe this is a live pursuit yet, but the level of performance he is showing means such speculation cannot be ignored.

“A new contract has been mooted and that is something Liverpool are going to have to move forward with.

“It doesn’t seem imminent, but after the saga they found themselves in with Trent, Salah and Van Dijk last season it would be a big surprise if they do not tie him up pretty soon to stay committed beyond 2028.”

And finally, even if Madrid did consider sending Camavinga to Liverpool in exchange for Gravenberch, does anything really think that the Reds would accept it?

Madrid may consider themselves the biggest club in the world and might believe that every player wants to play for them, but Liverpool are no mugs and do not sell players they want to keep.

