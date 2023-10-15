Ryan Gravenberch reveals which Arsenal player he wants Liverpool to sign: ‘He’s like a brother to me’

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has revealed which member of the current Arsenal squad he would love to see join him at Anfield.

Gravenberch, a summer signing from Bayern Munich, already has two Dutch players alongside him on Merseyside in Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo but has spoken about having another on board.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Reds star took no time in mentioning his old Ajax teammate Jurrien Timber when asked which Dutch compatriot he’d like to join him at Liverpool.

Gravenberch stated that Timber was a great friend due to the fact that they have played together all of their lives.

He said: “I’d go maybe for a good friend of mine, Jurrien Timber.

“Because I played my whole life with him, and yeah he’s like a brother to me, so that’s why I choose him.”

Gravenberch is not currently being considered for Netherlands duty by boss Ronald Koeman after being punished for opting out of the Dutch squad in September.

The 21-year-old had just signed for the Reds and reportedly wanted time to adapt to his new surroundings during the period.

To that end, Koeman says the signal has now been sent to Gravenberch following the international snub, also pointing out the player’s limited game time at Liverpool too.

Gravenberch is not expected to be out of the Dutch squad for long though, with Koeman’s stance believed to be just a warning for now.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Liverpool to tee up fifth midfield signing before January window opens

Gravenberch looking to crack Premier League XI

However, the midfielder is fully aware that he needs to break into Liverpool‘s Premier League XI to showcase his talents in the best league in Europe.

At the current time he is being used in cup competitions, featuring in both Europa League outings so far and also in the Carabao Cup.

He scored his first goal for the Reds in the 2–0 win against Union Saint-Gilloise in Europe earlier next month.

Liverpool will be back in Premier League action on October 21 when they face the small matter of a Merseyside derby at Anfield.

DON’T MISS: Mo Salah ‘almost certainly’ leaving Liverpool next summer as Klopp picks replacement who’d break a record