Ryan Mason gives Kane fitness update ahead of Carabao Cup final

Harry Kane remains a major doubt to face Manchester City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup as Tottenham continue to monitor his fitness ahead of the Wembley showdown.

The England skipper suffered the injury in the closing minutes of Jose Mourino’s last game in charge against Everton. Kane subsequently missed the midweek win over Southampton, which was Mason’s first game in charge of Spurs after the sacking of the Portuguese.

Speaking ahead of the showpiece clash against Pep Guardiola’s men, Mason admitted that Kane’s presence is still unclear at this stage.

He said: “We’re not sure yet. He didn’t train with the team today but we’ll know more tomorrow.

“Harry is a top professional. We’re taking it hour by hour and see how it goes. We’re not going, and Harry’s not going to, put his body on the line.

“We are never going to put Harry in that position, absolutely not. We will see how he is tomorrow and we can make a decision from there.

“It is combined effort. How does the player feel, what do the medics say.”

Comparisons have been made to the 2019 Champions League final, when a clearly unfit Kane returned from a longer lay-off to start against Liverpool. Semi-final hat-trick hero Lucas Moura was dropped for that game, but Mason thinks things are different this time around.

He added: “It was different for the Champions League final, he was out a long time beforehand. This would be a quick turnaround and we’ll have to assess him tomorrow.”

Gerrard tipped for Tottenham hotseat

Pundit Tony Cascarino believes that “extraordinary” Rangers boss Steven Gerrard would do a stellar job in the Tottenham hot seat.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new permanent manager after sacking Jose Mourinho on Monday. Chairman Daniel Levy made the move after a spell of poor form and mounting pressure on the Portuguese. Indeed, after a shock Europa League exit, the north London club are struggling in a top-four fight.

Ryan Mason has taken the reins until the end of the season, succeeding in his first task by earning three points in a 2-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday.

However, in the longer-term, the aim is to return Tottenham to the Champions League and fight for European and domestic glories.

Gerrard has made a flying start to life in management, ripping the Scottish Premiership title away from Celtic in stunning fashion.

He is only in his second full season as a coach, but he has already earned links with the Liverpool job in 2024.

According to Cascarino, though, Spurs could be an exciting venture for him before then.

“One manager who looks capable of filling that role is Steven Gerrard,” the pundit wrote in a column for The Times.

“People say he will be the next Liverpool manager but maybe not, or, if so, perhaps he will do another job before then.

“What he has done at Rangers is extraordinary: the way he handles himself in interviews and the huge improvement of the team on the pitch.

“Would he excite the likes of Harry Kane? I would say he would.”

