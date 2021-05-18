Ryan Mason says if Harry Kane has asked to leave Spurs he is totally unaware of it and denied it was an “awkward” situation for Tottenham’s talisman.

Spurs were forced into a statement on Monday night after Sky Sports reported that Kane had officially informed Daniel Levy of his desire to leave the north London club. The short comment from the club gave little away. A club spokesman said: “We won’t be commenting – our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That’s what everyone should be focused on.”

Sky Sports reported that the England captain, unhappy with Spurs’ lack of progress, has informed Levy he wants to depart this summer. He also wants his destination decided before the European Championship, which gets underway on June 11.

Premier League champions Manchester City, rivals Manchester United and Champions League finalists Chelsea have been linked with a move for Kane, who has scored 32 goals in all competitions this term.

He is though under contract until 2024, and it would take a huge fee for Spurs to even consider letting him leave.

Asked about whether Kane had asked to leave, interim boss Mason said: “No, not that I’m aware of. All of my conversations with H (Harry) have been about the game. All these conversations, I am not so sure. I don’t know.

“I speak to Harry pretty much every day. He’s excited along with me about tomorrow. Our only discussions have been about the game tomorrow. We’re looking forward to tomorrow.”

Asked how his conversation with Kane went, Mason said: “He feels fine, he is looking forward to tomorrow, he will be 100 per cent committed. I am looking forward to seeing him play in front of our fans, so I am excited about tomorrow.

Bale doubt

“I don’t think anything is awkward. There’s always speculation around the best players, like there’s been speculation around who the next manager will be.”

Mason confirmed that Kane, who is gunning for a third Premier League Golden Boot, will start against Villa on Wednesday in front of 10,000 home fans.

“He starts tomorrow because he is our best striker and he is one of the best strikers in the world,” Mason said.

“I have been consistent, I am here for the next two games and that is my main focus in preparing a football team and winning a game of football. Hopefully we can do that and Harry can get on the scoresheet.

“They’ll love seeing him play. He loves the club, he’s been here from a very young age, come through the system. I’m sure the fans are excited to see Harry play.”

Regarding the team to face Aston Villa on Wednesday, Mason admitted he was unsure whether Gareth Bale would be able to start again just a few days after playing all but one minute of the win against Wolves on Sunday.

Mason also confirmed Ben Davies remains sidelined.

“Ben still out. Serge is back and training. A couple of question marks over a few players after the game,” said Mason.

