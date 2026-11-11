Rangers make decision on selling prolific striker as Wolves, West Ham plot January moves

Ryan Naderi’s impressive start to the season at Rangers has begun to attract attention from clubs across England and Europe, with sources indicating that at least four sides are now monitoring the Czech international.

The 23-year-old centre-forward has contributed 14 goals and assists in 17 appearances, establishing himself as a key figure in Derek McInnes’s side after joining from Hansa Rostock in January.

Sources confirm interest from two Championship clubs: Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham.

They have also confirmed that an unnamed Premier League side and a German Bundesliga outfit are also showing interest in Naderi.

Premier League scouts have been regularly attending Rangers matches, not just to watch Naderi, but also to keep tabs on Olwethu Makhanya, as we have previously revealed.

They have been impressed by Naderi’s combination of physical presence, work rate and finishing.

His overall return of 21 goal involvements in 28 games for the Rangers has further elevated his profile, as well as receiving his first call-up to the Czcch national team.

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Rangers determined to keep hold of Ryan Naderi

Despite the growing attention Naderi is getting, a January sale is not expected to be entertained by Rangers.

The striker is playing at a high level and the club is challenging on multiple fronts, including in the title race and domestic cup competitions.

McInnes has placed significant trust in Naderi, who has responded with consistent performances and is currently the side’s leading league scorer.

Retaining one of their strongest attacking options is viewed as key if Rangers are to push for silverware this term, and the hierarchy has no intention of disrupting that momentum mid-season, sources have stated.

Naderi’s own focus remains squarely on his form at Rangers and helping the side achieve its objectives this season.

Having arrived on a long-term deal after a deadline-day move from the German third tier, the former Borussia Mönchengladbach academy star has settled into life at Ibrox and is prioritising success in Glasgow

While further interest is likely to emerge if he maintains his current form, any significant bids are expected to be in the summer not in the winter window.

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