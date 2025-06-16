Ryan Reynolds dreams of bringing young Leeds star to Wrexham in statement signing spree

Wrexham have added Tom Lawrence and Barry Bannan to their list of summer target as part of a signings spree, while they’re also keen on signing a Leeds United youngster, TEAMtalk understands.

The ambitious Welsh club, backed by owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, hope to persuade Lawrence to shun rival interest from home and abroad to join his hometown club this summer.

Wales international forward Lawrence, a free agent after leaving Rangers, is on the radar of fellow second tier sides West Brom and Coventry.

In-demand Lawrence could also be reunited with former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who coached him at Under-21 level at Old Trafford, but now manages Besiktas in Turkey.

Bannan, 35, would be a shrewd pick-up and is seen as an alternative option to Tom Cairney, who is still mulling over a contract offer from Fulham.

The Red Dragons want proven Championship performers and see long-serving Sheffield Wednesday favourite Bannan as fitting that profile.

Wrexham are exploring a move for the veteran Scotland midfielder Bannan and could exploit any frustration amid doubts over Danny Rohl’s future. With Wednesday’s late wage payment issues again hitting morale at Hilllsborough, Bannan has emerged as a target.

Wrexham keen on signing Leeds striker

TEAMtalk understands that Phil Parkinson’s men want to add a striker to their ranks, with Leeds’ Joe Gelhardt, Cardiff’s Callum Robinson and Plymouth frontman Ryan Hardie all linked with a switch to the Welsh club.

Gelhardt, 23, spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan with Hull City, where he scored five goals in 20 appearances.

Leeds are ready to sell Gelhardt and Wrexham’s interest could give him the opportunity to move close to his home city of Liverpool.

Robinson, 30, has bags of experience at Championship level, scoring 12 goals in 34 league games for Cardiff, who he could leave after their relegation.

Hardie, 28, is also proven in the second tier and notched 10 goals in 37 league games for a struggling Plymouth side in 24/25.

We also understand that free agent Danny Ings is also being monitored by Wrexham, with the ex-England international set to depart West Ham when his contract expires on June 30.

Ings, 32, would be a statement addition thanks to his consistent goalscoring record in the Premier League and Championship throughout his career.

