Tottenham starlet subject of Nuno transfer meeting, but dream exit caved in

Tottenham starlet Ryan Sessegnon was the subject of a potential summer transfer to Fenerbache, but the move fell through, a report claims.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic rise in England following his progression at Fulham. He turned heads with his Championship performances for the Cottagers, consequently stepping up to the Premier League.

After 35 top-flight appearances in 2018/19, Tottenham snapped Sessegnon in the summer of 2019. But while he played sporadic games in 2019/20, he spent last season on loan at Hoffenheim.

He returned from Germany aware that he would struggle for minutes this term.

As such, Turkish outlet Fanatik claims that Sessegnon wanted to find another loan spell. Indeed, he found Fenerbahce to be a potential opportunity.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo subsequently had a meeting with his Fenerbahce counterpart, Vitor Pereira.

However, the report adds that the two clubs could not find an agreement. As such, Sessegnon will remain on Spurs’ books, at least until the January transfer window.

He has made three outings overall this season, but none have come in the Premier League. He played both legs of Tottenham’s qualifier for the Europa Conference League.

However, he could feature in the first group stage match of that competition against Rennes on Thursday as he earned a place in the squad.

Sessegnon has also played one Premier League 2 match and could step up to the first team if required.

The left-sided player – who can operate up and down that flank – has only made 14 appearances for Spurs overall.

Spurs face Rennes on Thursday off the back of their 3-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace.

They lacked creativity in the middle, as pointed out by pundits Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch on Saturday.

Ferdinand insisted that midfielder Tanguy Ndombele can be the answer.

He has yet to play this season after asking to leave in the transfer window, but he could make his first outing of the season on Thursday.