Tottenham Hotspur have been warned they have become infinitely “worse” under Igor Tudor and the Croatian must be sacked after just three games at the helm as a raging pundit named the recently-axed former boss he would now take back to spare the “joke” club from relegation.

Tudor was brought in on a contract to the end of the season and was given one remit: preserve Spurs’ Premier League status. But in his short tenure at the helm, Tottenham have lost three successive matches and continue to set a series of unwanted records as they tumble towards the relegation trapdoor.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Thursday that a defeat to the out-of-sorts Crystal Palace could indeed spell the end for the hapless 47-year-old, and they did just that, and comprehensively so, as a Micky van de Ven red card set the tone for a 3-1 victory for the visitors.

That leaves Spurs just one point above the relegation zone, on their worst run of form since 1975 and having failed to win 11 successive league games for the first time since October of that year, while it’s the first time they’ve lost five consecutive Premier League matches since November 2004.

Now, with Spurs staring at a first relegation since 1977 – 49 years ago – squarely in the face, Jamie O’Hara has torn into the club with both barrels and demanded Tudor is sacked.

“The manager’s got to go. He’s got to go. Get rid of him,” O’Hara began on talkSPORT.

“He’s lost three games on the bounce. We are the only team in the Premier League ever to bring in a new manager to get a new manager bounce and we get a worse bounce.

“Honestly, he’s a joke, this club is a joke, the owners are a joke, the players are a joke, the recruitment’s a joke, the staff are a joke, the manager’s a joke.

“Everything about the football club is an absolute disgrace. Honestly, I’m hurting, I’m actually hurting. It hurts.

“I didn’t think it would hurt, because I was like, we’ve had some good moments, won the Europa League last season.

“This is just awful. This is so bad. This is the worst I’ve ever felt as a Spurs fan, ever.”

When asked if Spurs are going down, O’Hara reluctantly admitted “yes” before explaining why he now wants them to turn to a former manager to save them…

Want more breaking news lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham told to sack Tudor and bring Postecoglou back

Fuming at a record that has not just yielded three losses, but has also seen Spurs beaten in those games by an aggregate scoreline of 9-3, O’Hara believes the club should swallow their pride and turn to Ange Postecoglou to save them from relegation, so desperate has their situation become.

“Get rid of him. Sack him, charlatan. Get him out of the football club right now.”

O’Hara added “I’d actually take big Ange, it’s got to that point.

“Get him [Tudor] out of this football club. This geezer he’s absolutely clueless. I could do a better job. It is an embarrassment.”

Postecoglou is currently out of work, having left Nottingham Forest back in October after failing to win any of his eight games in charge.

But he is still held with some affection by Spurs fans after leading the club to Europa League glory, snapping a 17-year trophy drought in the process.

Since then, however, the club have become indefinitely worse, firstly under Thomas Frank and now, very clearly, under Tudor.

However, a return to N17 for the Australian looks extremely unlikely at this stage with TEAMtalk learning there is one firm name in the frame…

Spurs want former striker to take charge; Tottenham ask about Chelsea man

Indeed, with Tudor staring down the barrel, TEAMtalk has learned the club could turn to former striker Robbie Keane as an option to save them and lead them through the remainder of the season.

Sources insisted the club’s decision-makers harbour ‘genuine concerns’ they’ve got the Tudor appointment wrong, and the defeat to Palace leaves them one point above the relegation zone with nine games to go.

And on Thursday night as Spurs’ season hit yet another new low, sources revealed talks involving key club officials and the Lewis family that would determine Tudor’s fate would be held.

Even if Tudor survives, the writing appears to be on the wall, and it now looks unlikely he’ll see out the season as intended.

In other news, we have revealed today how< Tottenham have launched an enquiry for Chelsea’s 20-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders, who is shining on loan at Strasbourg.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.