Sack Race: Koeman second favourite; Klopp odds slashed

Jurgen Klopp has seen his odds on getting the sack at Liverpool tumble from 100/1 to 16/1 in just five days.

The Reds manager find himself under pressure for the first time in his two years at Anfield with Liverpool now winless in four, having been beaten by Man City and Leicester and enduring frustrating draws with Sevilla and Burnley.

Klopp is now joint fifth favourite to get the boot, with a number of his rivals still ahead of him.

While Klopp might be the biggest mover of the season so far, across the city, Everton boss Ronald Koeman also finds himself under pressure.

Following the Toffees’ heavy defeat by Manchester United, Koeman became the 11/4 second favourite to be the next to get the boot.

“Defeat to City, a draw with Burnley and losing to Leicester in the League Cup has seen Klopp’s axe odds slashed and another defeat to the Foxes this weekend could see him move into a single figure price,” said William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly.

It is 11/2 that Klopp is no longer Liverpool manager on the last day of this season, with Koeman 11/4 to no longer be Everton boss by the same date.

Will Ronald Koeman be Everton manager on the last day of the season: 1/4 yes; 11/4 no

Will Jurgen Klopp be Liverpool manager on the last day of the season: 1/10 yes; 11/2 no

Next Premier League manager to go:

2/1 Slaven Bilic

11/4 Ronald Koeman

10/1 Craig Shakespeare, Rafael Benitez

16/1 Eddie Howe, Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pellegrino, 16/1 Roy Hodgson

20/1 BAR