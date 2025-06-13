Ange Postecoglou is reportedly in line for a new job quickly after being sacked by Tottenham, as a club with a lot of pull are interested in taking him on board.

Postecoglou brought Tottenham their first trophy in 17 years last season. Before Europa League glory – winning a final against Manchester United – Spurs had last lifted a trophy in 2007/08, when they won the League Cup.

It was suggested at the back end of last season that though Tottenham were struggling in the Premier League – eventually finishing 17th – success in Europe would see Postecoglou keep his job.

Many fans would have been happy with that given he ended a long trophy drought, but the Australian was given his marching orders after the season, and has since been replaced by Thomas Frank.

Postecoglou might not be out of management for long. The Telegraph reports that he’s been lined up for a managerial return, with Asian Champions League winners Al-Ahli interested in him, should Matthias Jaissle leave his post.

Postecoglou is expected to receive ‘plenty of offers’ this summer after engineering European glory with Tottenham.

It is currently unclear if the boss will be open to the move, but there is a clear level of pull from Al-Ahli, who have signed Roberto Firmino, Ivan Toney Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy in recent seasons.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most expensive Tottenham signings ever: Future legend and three flops headline list

Redknapp slams Tottenham player reaction

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has slammed Tottenham’s squad who suggested they were sad to see Postecoglou go.

He told Hayters TV: “That’s football, that’s what footballers do. ‘Oh, we love the previous manager’ — well, why didn’t you try a bit harder? You might not have finished fourth from the bottom.

He added: “It’s the same old message. The king is dead, long live the king. That’s football. They all come out and say the manager was great, then the new manager comes, and he’s great. Then, when he goes, they’re sorry to see him go. That’s football. You mustn’t take any notice of what they say.”

Tottenham round-up: U21 star nearly signed

Tottenham have reportedly ‘completed the basis of a deal’ for Italian under-21 Niccolo Pisilli, who played often for Roma last season and is referred to as a ‘rising star’ in Serie A.

Meanwhile, a move to Spurs is said to be an intriguing prospect for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo given former boss Frank has taken charge of the club.

But TEAMtalk is aware that the forward still wants to go to Manchester United.

The appointment of Frank as Tottenham boss is “right” in the mind of his former midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Where will Tottenham finish under Frank?