Barcelona might have to sell Ronald Araujo to afford a new signing

Barcelona have joined Real Madrid and big Premier League clubs in the race for Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen but will need to sell Ronald Araujo to afford the deal, it has been claimed.

Huijsen arrived in England in July 2024 when he joined Bournemouth from Juventus for £15million. The centre-back has had a fantastic first season in the Premier League, playing 23 times and making a name for himself as one of the best young defenders in the world.

Huijsen is excellent on the ball, has a keen eye for interceptions and has the speed and intelligence to keep top strikers quiet.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, Barcelona are looking to challenge Real Madrid, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United for Huijsen’s capture. Indeed, TT has previously reported Real’s significant interest in the Cherries standout.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has ‘set his sights’ on Huijsen as a ‘key’ defensive addition.

Deco supposedly believes that the one-cap Spanish international can form a brilliant long-term partnership with Pau Cubarsi in central defence.

Barca think Huijsen would love to test himself out in La Liga for the first time after previous spells at Juventus and Roma.

However, the Blaugrana will have to sell a top asset before they can meet Huijsen’s €60million (£50m / $65m) price tag.

The report claims that fellow defender Araujo will have to be ‘sacrificed’.

Araujo out, Huijsen in?

Araujo was close to joining Juventus in January, only to pen a new contract with Barca which runs until June 2031.

Despite this, the Uruguayan’s future at Barca is uncertain as he has not fully convinced manager Hansi Flick.

Araujo’s new deal includes a €65m (£54m / $70m) release clause which is valid during the early stages of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with the 26-year-old in recent months.

While Barca have drawn up a plan to try and sign Huijsen, they will struggle to win the chase for him.

Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that La Liga rivals Real Madrid are big admirers of Huijsen and are pushing to land him first.

Newcastle are in direct contact with the starlet’s agent, having made him a top target, though they are well aware of Madrid’s interest.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also monitoring Huijsen’s situation after being thoroughly impressed by his classy performances this season.

Chelsea know there will be a fierce battle to sign the 19-year-old though and have instead made Marc Guehi their ‘priority’.

Barcelona transfers: Chelsea raid; ‘genius’ target

Meanwhile, reports in the Catalan press claim Chelsea have reignited their interest in Jules Kounde.

The Blues previously missed out on Kounde to Barca in summer 2022.

Separate reports state that Barca have identified Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as their future goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old has been described as a ‘genius’ and is also on Manchester United’s radar.

