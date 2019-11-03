Sadio Mane a special talent – but he’s a diver, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has fanned the flames ahead of next week’s meeting between league leaders Liverpool and Premier League champions Manchester City by accusing star Reds forward Sadio Mane of diving.

Guardiola was speaking after a dramatic day for the leading duo, who both scored late goals as they came from behind to win – City beating Southampton 2-1 at home and Liverpool winning 2-1 away to Aston Villa.

Mane, who ranks high in our Player of the Year ladder, scored Liverpool’s winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time at Villa Park, but had seen yellow for simulation in the first half of the game.

“It has happened many times, what Liverpool have done, in the last few years, it’s because (Mane) is a special talent,” Guardiola told BBC Sport.

“Sometimes he’s diving, sometimes he has this talent to score incredible goals in the last minute. He’s a talent.”

Liverpool had trailed to Trezeguet’s 21st-minute goal but finally drew level when Andy Robertson scored in the 87th minute before Mane’s winner.

“If it’s one time, two times, ‘we were lucky, we were lucky’, but it happened in the last two seasons many, many times – they have a special character to do that,” Guardiola said of Liverpool’s late goals.

“We look at ourselves, we know which team we face, I think they have won 10 and drawn one. Next week we go to Anfield to try to play them.”

City, who have not won in the league at Anfield since 2003, will start next Sunday’s match six points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side.

