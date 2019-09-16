Sadio Mane admits to reconciling with Salah over Burnley meltdown

Sadio Mane has admitted he has held clear-the-air talks with Mohamed Salah and claims the duo are now “reconciled” and that his Liverpool teammate remains a “good friend”.

Signs of a strained relationship between the two star Liverpool attackers came to the fore at Burnley at the end of August when Mane lost his cool at Salah and had a bit of a tantrum on the Liverpool bench over the Egyptian’s failure to pass to him.

The likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner have both since had their say on the incident, with the experienced midfield pair keen to play down reports that the duo don’t get along.

But now Mane, who scored twice in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Newcastle that put Jurgen Klopp’s side five points clear at the summit, has opened up to the French media about the row and insists all had been forgotten about the incident.

“With Salah? It’s forgotten,” Mane told Canal+.

“These are things that happen in football. Sometimes you have to say things face to face. Sometimes it happens that I am not given the pass.

“But we have reconciled and become the good friends we were before.”

One former player who did have an interesting take on the incident was Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who acknowledged that being “a little selfish” was all part of great goalscorers’ make-up.

He told the Daily Mirror: “I’ve ­honestly never heard such nonsense as the stuff that has surrounded this so-called spat between Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

“Everyone commenting and talking nonsense about being ‘greedy’ or destroying team spirit, have they never watched football before?

“Because you can’t be a ­top-class goalscorer without total belief you will score.

“That’s what goalscorers do. They train for it, their whole week on the ­training ground is spent practising, visualising, working out how to score for every position and the best always believe they can score – from five yards, from 20, from 40. Wherever. Even if it’s easier to pass for a tap-in.

“I look at Salah’s record and it tells me he’s going to keep doing it.”

Monday’s papers, meanwhile, claim Liverpool are bracing themselves for a massive double approach from Spain for two of their prized assets.

