Mane aims to put Salah row to bed as he makes clear Liverpool priority

Sadio Mane has once again dismissed talk of a falling out with Mohamed Salah after questions over his relationship with his Liverpool teammate were raised once again.

Salah and Mane have both been a regular source of goals for Liverpool since signing, with the duo sharing the Golden Boot with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season and Egyptian Salah winning the award outright in his first season at the club.

However, their relationship was called into question earlier this season when Mane had a tantrum on the bench at Burnley over Mane’s failure to pass to him – and the issue was again raised by Steve Nicol on Monday, who suggested the pair had flaws in their game.

But when facing the media before Liverpool’s Champions League match with RB Salzburg on Wednesday, Mane insisted the issue had been completely put to bed.

“It’s football, you want to score more goals,” he said. “Look at City winning 8-0. For us it is important to score more. He [Salah] didn’t see me and I was frustrated,” before he added how he and Gini Wijnaldum made a joke of the incident.

“Yesterday I said, ‘Gini (Wijnaldum), tell Mo why Sadio wanted to beat you in the Burnley game’,” added the forward.

“It is forgotten, all behind us. It’s all water under the bridge now.”

He added: “These things can happen. He didn’t see me. We’re really good friends.”

Mane was then asked if he would prefer Liverpool to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season, to which the Senegalese striker came back with a determined response.

“We are Liverpool we are a great team. I don’t think we should have a problem. We have nothing to lose. We will fight for both.”

He continued: “I will say that we are better this season, for sure. It is why we are working every single day to get better. We are more mature than last season. I would say we are better.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been tipped to re-sign Luis Suarez after it was claimed Barcelona had earmarked a replacement for the 180-goal Uruguayan superstar.

