Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp played down Sadio Mane’s angry outburst when sat on the bench after being substituted late on in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Burnley.

The Senegal international, who scored his fourth goal in as many games, become annoyed after apparently failing to receive a pass from Mohamed Salah late on, leaving Klopp to defend his actions at full-time.

He was taken off shortly afterwards and proceeded to show a side to his character rarely seen in the mild-mannered forward.

However, Klopp laughed it off.

“But it’s good eh? He was upset, it was obvious,” said the German.

“Sadio cannot hide his emotions, I like that. But all sorted. We spoke about it and everything is fine.

“We are individuals, we are emotional. It was a situation in a game. What else could have happened? It was not a phone call.

“Would he do exactly the same again? Probably not. He didn’t say any wrong words, he just looked a little bit different to how he looks usually.”

