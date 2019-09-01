Mane bench tantrum clarified by laughing Liverpool boss Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp played down Sadio Mane’s angry outburst when sat on the bench after being substituted late on in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Burnley.
The Senegal international, who scored his fourth goal in as many games, become annoyed after apparently failing to receive a pass from Mohamed Salah late on, leaving Klopp to defend his actions at full-time.
He was taken off shortly afterwards and proceeded to show a side to his character rarely seen in the mild-mannered forward.
However, Klopp laughed it off.
“But it’s good eh? He was upset, it was obvious,” said the German.
“Sadio cannot hide his emotions, I like that. But all sorted. We spoke about it and everything is fine.
“We are individuals, we are emotional. It was a situation in a game. What else could have happened? It was not a phone call.
“Would he do exactly the same again? Probably not. He didn’t say any wrong words, he just looked a little bit different to how he looks usually.”
