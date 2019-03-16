Sadio Mane could hold key to Arsenal hopes of £53m winger deal

Arsenal are said to be growing increasingly confident that summer transfers for a pair of forwards are edging nearer.

Reports on the continent this week have claimed the Gunners are already hard at work on a list of targets this summer – with a double winger swoop very much on the cards.

According to Goal France, Arsenal have held talks with Rennes over their star winger Ismaila Sarr, who is rated up to £53m by the Ligue 1 outfit.

The Gunners knocked the Ligue 1 club out of the Europa League on Thursday night, overturning a two-goal first leg deficit to reach the quarter-finals.

Sarr drew compliments after his exploits with Senegal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and back in July it was claimed that Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool were all interested.

“He is very fast with an excellent technique,” Thierno Seydi – the player’s agent – told SunSport after the World Cup.

“He has the same qualities as Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona. They are similar players.

“I have received many calls from English and German clubs and maybe even one from Italy. Many agents from the UK have called me proposing to work with them and Ismaila to get him to the Premier League. One Italian agent asked to speak with Juventus. The price will be around €50-60m (£44m-£53m).”

Goal France state that the Gunners made their move for the 21-year-old after the first leg of their Europa League tie with Rennes in France, while it’s also claimed that Sarr’s Senegalese teammate – Liverpool forward Sadio Mane – has encouraged the winger to move to the Premier League as it would suit his game.

Meanwhile, Italian outlet Tuttosport claims that the arrival of Monchi as Arsenal’s new sporting director will give them a huge boost in their reported pursuit of Suso.

The 25-year-old former Liverpool man, although without a goal since January, has become a key player for Milan in recent seasons.

It is believed that the Gunners sent scouts to watch the Spaniard last weekend as the Rossoneri recorded a 2-1 win over Chievo.

Suso has a €40m exit clause in his contract – money that is unlikely to deter Arsenal from making a move should they follow up their interest.

Meanwhile, Milan are hoping to get the Spaniard to renew his deal, they are reported to be growing increasingly anxious Suso could be poached away when the transfer window reopens.

