Sadio Mane will miss the Community Shield clash against Manchester City on August 4 after Jurgen Klopp confirmed the Senegal star would not return to Liverpool training until Monday August 5.

The Reds forward was a losing finalist as Senegal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Algeria in Friday’s African Cup of Nations final, as Mane’s long season finally drew to a close.

Liverpool’s squad are already back in action this summer, having already played a number of friendlies – the latest being Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in Boston.

But having yet to take a break from football, Mane will now spend a fortnight putting his feet up and resting his body before returning to Melwood on Monday August 5.

That will be a day after Liverpool tackle Manchester City at Wembley in the Community Shield and the forward now faces a rest against time to prove his fitness with the Premier League opener scheduled to take place just five days later, when new boys Norwich City are the visitors to Anfield.

Mane will also be a doubt for when the Reds head to Istanbul to take on Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup on August 14.

Although refusing to put a timescale on the player’s return to competitive action, Klopp admits he is delighted the player made it through the summer without picking up any knocks.

“He is in good shape,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Obviously they had a celebration in Senegal and I’m happy about that because it showed that they respect the competition and saw the second place as a success, which is nice.

“He is now on holiday, not the longest one – he will be back on August 5, after the Manchester City game. That means he had two weeks.

“There is four or five days to prepare for Norwich, 10 days for Chelsea [in the UEFA Super Cup].”

Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah will have a bit more time to prepare for the new campaign after the earlier conclusion of the Copa America and Egypt’s African Cup of Nations elimination at the quarter-final stage.

They are all due to link back up with the Reds on their summer training camp in France, meaning they will have around 12 days to prepare for the first Premier League match of the season.

Klopp explained last week: “Mo and the Brazilians will come for Evian.

“It means then we have nearly a week until City [in the Community Shield], a strong 12 days until Norwich and then 15 or 16 days until Chelsea [in the Super Cup].

“We have to see. The good thing is, when you have a short break you don’t lose a lot.

“They needed three weeks and so we told them [to take it], but they train now again already.

“I would have preferred it if they had come back after a week, but that would make absolutely no sense! So, [they have] these three weeks and then we will have them here for pre-season.”

