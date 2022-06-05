Sadio Mane future latest: Liverpool winger backtracks on exit comments in veiled apology to Reds supporters

Sadio Mane has made a vow to remain silent over his Liverpool future after claiming that he ‘joking’ when he suggested that Senegal fans wanted him to quit Anfield.

The Reds winger had another outstanding campaign on Merseyside as Jurgen Klopp’s men enjoyed double domestic cup success and just missed out on Premier League and Champions League glory.

Indeed, Mane notched 23 goals and added five assists across a whopping 53 appearances in all competitions.

That form for club and country has not only seen him become a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or but has also attracted the attention of Bayern Munich.

The German giants are on the hunt for a new left-winger with Serge Gnabry tipped to move on. Indeed, in some circles, a potential swap deal have been mooted between Liverpool and Bayern.

And speaking ahead of Senegal’s World Cup qualifier against Benin earlier this week, Mane added fuel to the exit flames with his comments.

He said: “Like everyone else, I’m on social media and I see the comments.

“Isn’t it between 60 to 70% of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want.

“We will see soon! Don’t be in a hurry because we will see this together. The future will tell us.”

Mane hits reverse over Anfield exit talk

When asked to clarify those comments after banging in a hat-trick for Senegal. Mans insists he was just joking and is still to make a decision over his future.

He said: “I spoke yesterday while joking with a bit of humour and it was everywhere.

“I think we’ll stop there. Liverpool is a club I respect a lot. The fans adopted me since day one. Regarding the future, we’ll see.”

Whether those comments are enough to appease the Reds faithful remains to be seen. However, it does appear more and more likely that Mane will be on his way, while Mo Salah is closing in on a new Reds contract.

