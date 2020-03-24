Liverpool have been told by a former midfield favourite that Sadio Mane “will go” to Real Madrid at some point.

Mane has been strongly linked with a summer switch to the Bernabeu after a superb season for the Reds, scoring 16 goals and adding eight assists in all competitions this season.

Such has been his form that the player is in pole position to be named Player of the Year after topping our rankings list for most of the season.

And with Liverpool continuing to be linked with moves for Germany forward Timo Werner and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, it would appear that they are preparing for the prospect that Real could come calling for Mane.

And after one pundit told Liverpool that a £140m sale of the player would be a shrewd move, the alarm bells may well be ringing even louder now for Jurgen Klopp with the former midfield favourite Mohamed Sissoko claiming it is highly likely the Senegalese forward will make the move.

Asked if Mane’s team-mate Mohamed Salah is likely to move to the Spanish capital, Sissoko told Europa Calcio: “No! I think Sadio Mane is likelier to, because he has the characteristics that [Zinedine] Zidane wants – he really rates him.

“I think Sadio Mane will go to Real Madrid.”

Sissoko, who played for Liverpool between 2005 to 2008 before transferring to Juventus, also claimed Zidane is keen to get his hands on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

“I know that Zidane wants him at Real Madrid, but he’d like to return to Juventus,” added Sissoko. ‘These kinds of situations don’t only come down to Pogba, but also to Manchester United – he’s under contract there until 2021.

“In my opinion, Pogba should find a team that makes him feel important so he can get back to his best.”

Mane concern for Liverpool

While United could seemingly manage with problematic influence Pogba – and even more so given he’s only played 11 times this season – it would be a different story for Liverpool were they to lose Mane.

And pundit Shaka Hislop says it’s obvious why the likes of Real are constantly being linked with the striker.

“I think he’s an incredible footballer and you understand why clubs like Real Madrid are interested and you understand why Liverpool continue to be linked with Timo Werner, given all of that,” Hislop said.

Hislop also commented on the rumours of Mane not getting along with fellow Reds forward Mo Salah, adding: “Listen, strikers not seeing eye to eye, not being friendly off the pitch, is nothing new. Just look at Andy Cole and Teddy Sheringham.

“As long as they continue to produce on the park, that’s all that should matter to Jurgen Klopp and to Liverpool and they continue to do that.

“But if a bid that big comes in, yeah it makes it interesting.”