Sadio Mane inspires Liverpool as Reds power past Bayern Munich

Liverpool reached the Champions League quarter-finals after winning 3-1 against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

After a goalless first leg, Liverpool knew a score draw would be enough to carry them through to the last eight, but they claimed a victory on the night through goals from Sadio Mane (2) and Virgi van Dijk.

Liverpool took the lead after 26 minutes following some great skill from Mane.

The Senegal international collected a diagonal ball from Van Dijk on the edge of the 18-yard box and – with Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer off his line – turned and fired a brilliant goal into the far corner to give the Reds the lead.

The home side struck back seven minutes before the break as Joel Matip unfortunately put into his own net from close range after Serge Gnabry crossed the ball in for Robert Lewandowski from the right.

Bayern almost went ahead just after the hour mark but Gnabry’s low cross was inches from being met by Lewandowski in the six-yard box.

But on 69 minutes Van Dijk calmed Liverpool nerves by powerfully heading home James Milner’s out-swinging corner, before Mane headed in the third from Mo Salah’s cross on 84 minutes.

More to follow…