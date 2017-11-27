Mane cools talk of Klopp row, but explains difficult Liverpool moment

Sadio Mane has admitted being left on the Liverpool bench for Saturday’s clash against Chelsea caught him by surprise.

The Senegal star was a surprise omission from the Reds’ starting line-up at Anfield on Saturday evening, with Roberto Firmino also named alongside him as one of the substitutes.

Liverpool were forced to settle for a point in the clash as a fortunate Willian cross earned the visitors a draw, and Mane was visibly upset with his manager on the pitch after the match, with the former Southampton man now disclosing his anguish.

“It was not easy for me, he admitted.

“It was a difficult moment. But it’s part of football and it can happen.

“It’s important for me to come back now. I’m feeling very well.”

Mane has been a guaranteed starter for the Reds since his move from Southampton in the summer of 2016, though injuries have sidelined the player at various stages.

However, Mane insists he is now back at 100% fitness-wise.

“I’m completely recovered, yes. I’ve been fine for around a month and that’s why I’ve been in training with the team and playing games,” he added.

Klopp dismissed concern surrounding his on-field argument with Mane and insisted it was merely a miscommunication.

“I was shouting at him because he was in the centre,” said Klopp. “He said to me that Mo [Salah] wanted to come into the position but Mo had 90 minutes in his legs.

“I wanted Sadio on the right wing. Everything is now sorted immediately.”