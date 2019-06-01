Sadio Mane makes surprise admission over failed Man Utd move

Sadio Mane has revealed for the first time exactly how close he came to joining Manchester United back in summer 2016.

The Senegal forward has been a key man this for Liverpool season having joined in a £34million switch from Southampton and will look to collect his first trophy under Jurgen Klopp in Saturday evening’s Champions League final.

However, it could all have proved a different story had the player not been talked into a move to Anfield by Klopp.

And Mane has now admitted for the first time that he went as far as meeting with then-United boss Louis van Gaal to discuss the potential transfer.

“Yes, I was really, really close because I even met up with them. So I was coming, I was there and I spoke with the boss who was there before (Van Gaal),” Mane told the Daily Mirror. “They made an offer, but in the same week, Klopp called me. He said: ‘I think it’s the right club. The right coach for me, and I think it’s better that I go to Liverpool’.

“For me I think it was the right time as well. I said:,’I am going to Liverpool’.”

Mane will be hoping for Champions League glory at the second time of asking with Liverpool – and our Reds blogger explains why the pain of last season could stand them in good stead.

Mane, meanwhile, was named as one of three players key to Liverpool’s sustained rise this season by club chairman Tom Werner.

