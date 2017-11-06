Sadio Mane reassures Liverpool as he heads off for Senegal duty

Sadio Mane is adamant his hamstring is up to the challenge of playing international football after his successful return from injury at the weekend.

The Senegalese striker was a starter at the London Stadium on Saturday evening as the Reds romped to a 4-1 win and read the last act of Slaven Bilic’s time in charge.

And Mane looked like a who’d never been away having assisted Mohamed Salah for two goals – the first of which was after a blistering run from inside his own half.

READ MORE: Klopp right, Mourinho wrong over Mohamed Salah

But with Mane now required for international duty, Liverpool fans are concerned that Mane is taking on too much too soon after his return to action.

Nonetheless, the player claims it is great back and moved to assure fans he was 100% fit.

“I am very happy. It was not easy for me to be out with the injury,” Mane told the Liverpool Echo.

“But more importantly I am back, I played a very good game and we won the game.

“I am feeling 100 percent. There is no excuse for me. Even when I was injured I was always working hard.”

Mane now heads off on international duty for Senegal, with the African side needing just one point in two matches against South Africa to all but secure World Cup qualification.

The Liverpool man is looking forward to the games, but also spoke of his frustration at picking up his most recent injury on international duty.

“It was not easy. Not just for the fans but especially me,” he added.

“Every single player loves to play. You have to accept an injury and work hard to come back strong.

“Everyone knows what it would mean for Senegal to get to the World Cup. Hopefully we can qualify.

“It is going to be a tough game. [South Africa] are not in good form but we respect them a lot.”

Mane’s return to fitness obviously lifted Liverpool at West Ham and the club will be keeping everything crossed that he doesn’t suffer any setbacks during his time away with Senegal and ahead of the club’s next Premier League fixture against his former club Southampton on November 18.