A penalty shootout decided the Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Egypt – and Sadio Mane scored the winner before his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah got the chance to.

Mane made amends for missing a penalty in open play by deciding the shootout. Senegal had won a penalty within the opening five minutes after Mohamed Abdelmonem brought down Saliou Ciss in the box.

Salah tried to tell his keeper which way Liverpool teammate Mane would go from the spot. Egypt keeper Gabaski made an incredible save from the powerful strike.

Senegal dominated the early exchanges without managing to make the pressure tell. They were served with a timely reminder of the threat posed by Salah when he embarked upon a mazy 28th-minute run only to scuff his shot at Edouard Mendy.

However, Aliou Cisse’s men continued to dominate with Gabaski’s goal coming under increasing pressure as the second half got under way.

Substitute Marwan Hamdy might have won it when he glanced a 75th-minute header across the face of goal as Mendy dithered. Senegal substitute Bamba Dieng volleyed high over at the other end as time ran down. But extra time was required.

Gabaski denied Dieng seconds into the added period and then repelled his downward header and a viciously-swerving piledriver to preserve Egypt’s hopes. But it was opposite number Mendy who had to be at his best to keep out Hamdy’s blistering 116th-minute strike and then came out on top in the shoot-out.

Senegal win AFCON final shootout

Kalidou Koulibaly and Abdou Diallo scored for Senegal with their first two attempts. Zizo scored Egypt’s first, but Abdelmonem hit the post with their second effort.

Then Bouna Sarr missed for Senegal, and Egypt restored parity with Mahmoud Alaa.

Bamba Dieng tucked away Senegal’s next effort into the roof of the net, then Mendy saved Mohanad Lasheen.

It meant Mane just had to put his away to win it – before Salah would even get the chance to respond. And Mane made no mistake this time to win the shootout.

Senegal have won AFCON for the first time in their history as a result.