Sadio Mane has spoken of his determination to help Liverpool to Champions League glory – and has vowed not to let Tottenham stand in their way.

One of Jurgen Klopp or Mauricio Pochettino will win their maiden trophies with their clubs next Saturday when the two sides lock horns for the biggest prize of them all; Liverpool looking for a sixth European crown and Spurs hoping to win it for the first time in their history.

Mane insists the Premier League title near-miss is now forgotten and has outlined why the Reds are looking forward to going one better than a year ago when they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev.

“It didn’t happen this time but we have the experience (of a title race) and now we are in a final, which is another target that’s very important for us,” he told Liverpool’s official website.

“The league is behind us, Manchester City did so well and for sure they deserved it. We tested them, but we have to say congratulations and now we look forward to the final.

“We have some experience about it and we know how it is because we were there last year and were unlucky we didn’t win, although Real were very good.

“We are feeling really positive and for us it would be a big thing (to win). It is exciting and we want to win it, for sure – everybody knows.”

Asked how it would feel to potentially beat Tottenham in the final, Mane continued: “We’re not here to think twice about it, we’re just going to go there to try to win it.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, are growing in confidence that Mane’s fellow forward Roberto Firmino will be fit for the showdown at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Brazilian has given Liverpool a Champions League final boost by returning to training.

The Brazil international has missed the last three matches with a thigh problem but was able to take part in the first session of the squad’s pre-final camp in Marbella.

Firmino was the first player to arrive on the south coast of Spain having attended slightly earlier than his team-mates for some individual sessions with strength and rehabilitation staff.

Liverpool said his reintroduction into full team training “will be carefully managed under their supervision, with specialised programmes planned over the coming days”.

The 26-man squad is spending six days in Marbella before returning to England to finalise preparations for their June 1 meeting with Tottenham in Madrid.

READ MORE ~ A complete guide to Liverpool v Tottenham in the Champions League final

Included in that group is Naby Keita, who continues his rehabilitation from a serious groin problem suffered almost three weeks ago and is not in contention for the final.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has the chance to set a new record if he is selected in the XI to face Tottenham in Madrid.

Should that happen the 20-year-old will become the first player aged under 21 to start consecutive finals in Europe’s premier club competition.

The previous youngest was AC Milan’s Christian Panucci with AC Milan in 1994 and 1995.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!