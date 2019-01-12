Sadio Mane sets out his ambitions with Liverpool this season

Sadio Mane hopes to achieve “something truly special” with Liverpool this season as Jurgen Klopp’s side bid to return to winning ways at Brighton on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side surrendered their unbeaten league record this season when losing 2-1 at Manchester City in their last Premier League match – but hope to return to winning ways and take their lead back up to seven points when they make the trip to the Amex on Saturday.

And forward Mane has played a key role in their side this season, featuring in 19 of their 21 Premier League games so far and scoring eight times.

Explaining their objectives to Sky Sports, Mane said: “Every single season we progress and that is positive for us. That’s why we train hard every single day, to learn a lot, to get better and better.

“It’s positive and now we are going to go for something special with the club.”

Mane, who signed a huge new deal with the Merseysiders earlier this season, insists Liverpool have already forgotten their defeat at the Etihad and will instead focus on bringing title glory to Anfield.

“At the moment we are at the top of the league,” Mane added. “There is so far for this season to be done but everything is possible.

“We are going to try and take game by game without making pressure for ourselves because we know it is very high.

“We are very relaxed and we are going to try and keep on going until the end of the season.

“We are confident because we are doing well, even though we lost to Manchester City.

“In football it can happen, we’re not the first and we won’t be the last to lose a game, but we have to react. The reaction is more important.”

Mane knows Liverpool face a tough match at Brighton, but insists his side have the attributes to bounce back from successive defeats after also losing at Wolves in the FA Cup.

“Every single game in the Premier League is difficult,” he said. “But we had quality in our team to beat any team in the league so we are going to go there and try to do our best and win the game.

“The pressure never helps so it’s better to put it out. We are trying to do that.

“The pressure never helped anyone but we are going to take it game by game and try to focus and win until the end of the season.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!