Sadio Mane tells Man City why Liverpool won’t choke in title race

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has underlined the huge belief sweeping through the club by promising Manchester City that there is no way his side will “choke” in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had the chance to extend their lead over reigning champions and nearest challengers City to 10 points earlier this month, though Leroy Sane’s winner cut the gap to four, to which it remains.

And after Liverpool bounced back from their first Premier League loss of the season with a gritty 1-0 win at Brighton at the weekend, Mane insists everyone at the club has the determination to end their 29-year wait to be crowned champions of England.

And Mane, a title-winner during his time in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg, is adamant an iron-clad mentality is key to Liverpool’s hopes.

“This is not a team of chokers. I am sure we will be champions of England,” he told Sky Sports.

“When I wake up, I don’t go to the training ground thinking we will not win. We are determined to show we are the best team in the league.

“It is not easy to hear people accuse the team of being chokers but we have to ignore it and focus on what is in front of us.

“Liverpool had the chance to win it a few years ago and did not do it but I prefer to think it helped to bring us where we are now.

“This is not a team of chokers. I am sure we will win the league.”

Mane’s pledge will give Liverpool supporters renewed belief their long wait could finally come to an end in 2019, with the Senegalese star already outlining their title objectives this month.

“At the moment we are at the top of the league,” Mane said. “There is so far for this season to be done but everything is possible.

“We are going to try and take game by game without making pressure for ourselves because we know it is very high.

“We are very relaxed and we are going to try and keep on going until the end of the season.

“We are confident because we are doing well, even though we lost to Manchester City.

“In football it can happen, we’re not the first and we won’t be the last to lose a game, but we have to react. The reaction is more important.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, look increasingly likely to lose Daniel Sturridge this summer with the player reportedly considering some lucrative approaches to move to the USA.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!