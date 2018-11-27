Sadio Mane is expected to be included in Liverpool’s starting line-up against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night after being deemed well enough to train on Tuesday morning.

The forward emerged as a surprise doubt for the crucial Champions League showdown after being taken ill – and was given a deadline of Tuesday lunchtime to prove his fitness or risk missing the club’s flight to Paris.

However, Mane took part in training on Tuesday morning as Jurgen Klopp oversaw a light exercise at the club’s training ground, in front of journalists and camera crews.

Mane should therefore be in line for a starting role on Wednesday, with the manager likely to name him alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in Liverpool’s familiar-looking attack.

It remains to be seen Liverpool will set up, however, with Klopp favouring a 4-2-3-1 shape recently in order to accommodate the in-form Xherdan Shaqiri.

Defeat in Serbia last time out against Red Star Belgrade means Klopp’s side have lost their position of strength at the top of Group C and need one victory against either of their toughest opponents to make progress.

Failure to beat PSG in Paris would set up a tense must-win finale which could also entail needing a win by two clear goals to redress their head-to-head record against the Serie A side.

Speaking on Sunday evening, Mane, who last week committed to a huge new Liverpool contract, has listed the obvious three players his side must be wary of if they’re to inflict a rare home defeat on the Ligue 1 giants.

“It’s an important game [against PSG]. Neymar, Mbappe, Cavani… even defensively, they are really impressive,” Mane told Telefoot.

“Kylian Mbappe is an excellent player, he has progressed so fast. This is good for the French national team. He gave you the World Cup this summer. It’s so good for you.”

However, Mane is confident they can get the job done in France and achieve what no other side has done at the Parc des Princes this season.

In fact, PSG only lost once at home last season – in their final match of the season to Rennes – when the title had already been wrapped up.

“Our team ethic is fantastic,” Mane added. “Everything we do, we do it together That’s why we are very strong.

“It will not be easy against Paris, but with Liverpool, everything is possible.”

