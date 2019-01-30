Sadio Mane unveils incredible Anfield mindset

Sadio Mane says Liverpool are determined not to give Leicester “any chances” as they look to charge seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men know if they can roll Leicester over at Anfield tonight they will march seven points clear of Manchester City after City’s shock 2-1 defeat at Newcastle last night.

Mane though says the squad are focused and single minded in their approach to games at home.

“If you play at home, especially at Anfield, we have in our head that no-one is going to beat us, we’re going to beat all of them,” he told the Liverpool’s website.

“It’s what we try to do. It’s very important for us; it’s out of our minds to lose at the moment even though it’s part of football, we know.

“We know how to sacrifice yourself and do everything to win games. But, to be honest, [the record] is not something in our head. The only thing we focus on is the games coming.”

With only one league defeat this season – against Man City – Mane and Co are in confident mood but the striker says nothing can be taken for granted.

“Not only Leicester, you can take the example of Crystal Palace [winning] at Man City,” Mane added.

“For us, it’s like we’re going to play against City or Arsenal or Tottenham, Chelsea or United.

“We will not give them any chances, we’re going to try more than ever to win the game.”