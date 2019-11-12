In-form Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has pulled out of the United States’ upcoming matches due to a hip injury.

Pulisic sustained the problem during the weekend win against Crystal Palace and will play no part in his country’s games against Canada on Saturday or Cuba the following Wednesday, USA head coach Gregg Berhalter has confirmed.

“Christian is officially at this stage ruled out,” Berhalter told a press conference. “We just got that information.

“This was a collaborative decision with the club, looking after the best interest of the player.

“These decisions are always difficult because this group and the coaching staff want nothing more than to have Christian here, but it was a risk we weren’t willing to take at this time.”

Pulisic has played a key role recently for Chelsea, who have won their last six Premier League matches to climb up to third in the table, though the player did admit he doubted his abilities as he was made to wait for his chance.

The 21-year-old has established himself in Frank Lampard’s starting line-up and has scored five goals in his last three league games, including a hat-trick in the 4-2 win at Burnley.

The USA will play Canada and Cuba in the latest round of their CONCACAF Nations League group matches.

Meanwhile, N’Golo Kante has indicated his willingness to end his career at Stamford Bridge after the Chelsea midfielder dismissed claims he could move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.