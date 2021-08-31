Forgotten man Saido Berahino makes England return with League One move

Saido Berahino has joined Sheffield Wednesday to make his return to English football following a spell in Belgium.

The former England Under-21s international – who has 12 caps for Burundi, his country of birth – has been playing his football in Belgium since leaving Stoke in 2019. Berahino joins the Owls from Zulte Waregem, who play in Belgium’s top flight, having spent last season on loan at Charleroi.

The 28-year-old forward began his career at West Brom before joining Stoke in 2017 and scored 23 goals in the Premier League. They all came across 105 appearances for the Baggies.

He failed to score in two seasons in the Premier League with Stoke, but got three goals from 23 appearances in the Championship.

After joining Zulte Waregem, he made 34 appearances in all competitions and scored 10 goals. His spell with Charleroi brought two goals from 20 games.

In joining Wednesday, he reunites with former West Brom coach Darren Moore.

Berahino is the Owls’ 14th signing of the summer transfer window. They have started the season with three wins, one draw and one defeat as they look to return to the Championship.