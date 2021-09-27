Allan Saint-Maximin baffled by bizarre FIFA 22 Newcastle United video

A video of the Newcastle squad surfaced online last week, which has left Allan Saint-Maximin bemused, and it is not quite what you would think.

Saint-Maximin has established himself as a star of English football of late, especially within the ranks of the Newcastle side. The Frenchman has gotten off to a flier this season, registering two goals and three assists in six Premier League games.

The forward has a habit of leaving defenders in his wake with trickery and pace, and is a nightmare for teams to play against.

However, if the recent video is anything to go by, you would think Magpies manager Steve Bruce was the main threat for his side.

The video, of course, does not feature the real Newcastle squad, rather their likeness on FIFA 22.

With the popular video game dropping today, as EA early access ends, promotional videos have been doing the rounds on social media.

The video in question, shows a Newcastle player scoring a winning penalty, prompting the squad to dart onto the pitch. Though Saint-Maximin’s pace stat is high, Steve Bruce breezes past him and the rest of the bench onto the field.

Saint-Maximin headed to Twitter and joked about the video, tagging EA Sports in the tweet.

“Can you explain me @EASPORTSFIFA why did you give me 91 pace and 99 pace to Steve Bruce?” he said via Twitter.

The video itself left Bruce’s name trending, and had fans in stitches. While the manager obviously is not able to be used in the game, Saint-Maximin will surely be a handy card for your FIFA Ultimate Team.

Bruce’s real life Newcastle problems

Despite the fun Newcastle fans had with the FIFA video, many are not happy with Bruce as the manager of their side.

A 12th place finish may have sufficed last season, but the squad have made a poor start to the current Premier League campaign. The Magpies currently sit 17th, and are yet to win a game.

Saint-Maximin is one of Newcastle’s most promising talents, and should he continue to outperform the rest of the squad, he could be prized away from St James’ Park.

Though Steve Bruce does not want to entertain that prospect, especially this early on in the season, the rest of the squad will need to step their game up to match Saint-Maximin.

