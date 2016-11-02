Saints boss Puel responds to Chinese takeover rumours

Claude Puel was asked whether a £200m Saints takeover bid was on the table from Chinese group Lander Sports Development.

The Frenchman claimed he was unaware of the story circulating in the press and insisted he was putting his full attention into preparing the team for their Europa League clash against Inter Milan.

“I am sorry but I finished the training session and I have no idea on this subject,” Puel told reporters.

“I give all my confidence of course with the president, with all the people in the club to work very well and to do the things in a good way and the right way.

“I am staying concentrated on the game of tomorrow.

“After this, the other things we will have time to discuss and to speak with this for the future. I think this is not the moment for us, for me, to speak about this.

“We will see this with the chairman and he is a good man to answer this subject. I say I have no problem of course and I have all my confidence with the chairman and the future of the club.”