Saints boss Puel responds to Mamadou Sakho speculation

Claude Puel has played down as “speculation” linking Southampton with a move for Liverpool’s £20million-rated defender Mamadou Sakho.

And Puel insisted that should Jose Fonte leave, after requesting a transfer, a replacement may not be recruited because Jack Stephens and Florin Gardos will be given the opportunity to succeed the captain in central defence.

It has been reported Southampton consider Liverpool’s out-of-favour Sakho as a potential successor to Fonte, 33, but that a loan bid had been rejected and that only a permanent transfer would be granted.

When asked about the 26-year-old Liverpool defender, however, Southampton’s manager responded: “I know this player but I know nothing about this, it’s speculation.

“We have a reflection about this possibility to see another centre-back if Jose Fonte left. For the moment it’s not the situation, and perhaps we will stay with the same squad, with good opportunities for Jack Stephens or Gardos.

“It’s a long time with a lot of injuries for Gardos, but he came back for the Under-23s before this game (against Norwich in the FA Cup) with a good level and we will see if we just have Jack (Stephens) and Florin, or you might see another player if Jose Fonte leaves Southampton.”