Saints seal free-transfer deal for defender Pied

Southampton have completed the signing of defender Jeremy Pied has signed a two-year contract with the club.

The Frenchman completes his move to St Mary’s on a free transfer, having departed Ligue 1 side OGC Nice in the summer, agreeing a deal until the summer of 2018.

The move sees Pied link up with Southampton boss Claude Puel for the third time in his career, having worked with his compatriot at Lyon and Nice previously.

Pied’s career began with Lyon, before making his first senior appearances during a loan spell with FC Metz during the 2009/10 campaign.

The defender returned to Lyon and made 35 appearances across the course of the 2010/11 campaign, going on to win the Coupe de France the following season.

Pied then made the move to Nice to work alongside Puel for the second time. The defender made 83 appearances during his stay with the club, enjoying a loan spell at Guingamp in 2014/15.

Speaking about his arrival at St Mary’s, Pied said: “I am very happy to be able to join this new team. I’m very proud. The English league is a very attractive one and it was a goal of mine to be able to play in it.

“I’m now very happy to join Southampton. You only have to look at the facilities and their results over the last few seasons to know that this is a very good Premier League club.”

Executive Director of Football Les Reed added: “The signing of Jérémy confirms the commitment of Southampton to succeed again in the Premier League and Europa League, as well as go for a run in the cup competitions.

“We already have a top quality right-back in Cédric, whose achievements with Portugal in the summer were outstanding. While Jérémy will provide excellent competition, he is also a versatile defender and again will be pushing Cédric, Cuco [Martina] and the other current defensive incumbents hard.

“The squad is training very well and there is real competition all-round, which is only right for an ambitious team. They will all be called upon this year to contribute to our pursuit for success, and Jérémy will only add to that.

“I hope everyone will join me in welcoming Jérémy to the south coast as we look forward to another fantastic season.”