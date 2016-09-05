Saints star Fonte reluctant to discuss Man Utd, sets out career targets

Jose Fonte refused to discuss speculation surrounding interest from Manchester United but the Southampton star admits he ambitious to play at the highest level.

The centre-half was linked with a move to Old Trafford during the final weeks of the transfer window but a firm bid from United failed to materialise.

European Championship winner Fonte was reluctant to discuss his feelings over Jose Mourinho’s interest while on international duty with Portugal, but the 32-year-old was more forthcoming when talking about what he hopes to achieve at the highest level.

“Was I disappointed the Man United move didn’t happen? Let’s leave that for another time. Now I’m focused on Southampton,” Fonte said.

“I have lots of targets: to play in the Champions League, to play in a World Cup, to win a trophy in England.”

He later released a statement on his official Facebook account:

Fonte joined Southampton in January 2010 for £1.2million from Crystal Palace. The defender has since made 242 appearances, helping the Saints climb from League One, through the Championship to the Premier League and Europa League.