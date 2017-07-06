Sakho agrees Palace terms as Eagles bid to convince Liverpool

Crystal Palace will reportedly resume talks with Liverpool over a permanent deal for Mamadou Sakho this week after agreeing personal terms with the defender.

The France international spent the last six months of the season on loan at Selhurst Park and made a huge impact as he helped the Eagles pull clear of relegation.

Palace and Sakho himself are eager to make the arrangement permanent – and our sources have told us that new boss Frank De Boer is also fully on board with efforts to capture the former PSG man.

But having agreed personal terms with the player and his agent on a reported three-year deal at Selhurst Park, Liverpool’s valuation of Sakho is proving a massive sticking point.

Sakho, who on Wednesday returned to pre-season training with Liverpool, is valued by the Reds at £30million – but it is understood that Palace are hoping to pay nearer the £20million mark.

But reports claim the Reds feel their valuation is justified – and have cited Everton’s potential £30million swoop for Michael Keane as a comparison.

Nontheless, the Eagles will reportedly make contact with the Reds again on Thursday in a bid to reach a compromise with Liverpool – similar to the deal they struck with the Reds last summer for another wanted former Red, Christian Benteke.

Liverpool are keen to replace Sakho with Virgil van Dijk, though an Argentina defender was also linked with the club on Wednesday.